Diversified Trust Co Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

NYSE FI opened at $149.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $130.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The company has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

