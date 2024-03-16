Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $283.04 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $289.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

