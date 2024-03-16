Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $244.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.55 and its 200-day moving average is $228.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

