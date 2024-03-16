Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $59.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

