Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,054 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.89.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

