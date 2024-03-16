Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $198.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

