Diversified Trust Co Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 2,307,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after buying an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $321.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $328.74.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.