Diversified Trust Co Has $18.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.96% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VTHR stock opened at $227.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.34. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $173.38 and a fifty-two week high of $230.82. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

