Diversified Trust Co Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

NYSE:MCD opened at $279.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.42 and a 200 day moving average of $280.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

