Diversified Trust Co Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $3,582,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

