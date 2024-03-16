Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,892 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,134,947 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,901,040,000 after acquiring an additional 210,586 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $725.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $714.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.29.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,694 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,172. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

