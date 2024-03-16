Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 13.7 %

ADBE stock opened at $492.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $584.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.52.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

