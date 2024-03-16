Diversified Trust Co Purchases 16,376 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $268.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

