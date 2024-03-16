Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.89 and a 200 day moving average of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

