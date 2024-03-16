Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,719,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

TFC stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

