Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,285 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

