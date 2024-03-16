Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,732 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $244.73 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $248.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.87. The company has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

