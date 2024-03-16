Diversified Trust Co Sells 551 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $513.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $498.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $388.05 and a one year high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

