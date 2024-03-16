Diversified Trust Co Sells 801 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $202.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $210.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

