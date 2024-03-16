Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.3 %

DG traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $151.95. 4,160,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,775. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.56.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.68.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

