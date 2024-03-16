Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

DOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$101.82.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$105.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.12. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$75.48 and a 1 year high of C$107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.3116338 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.59%.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

