Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBM opened at C$8.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$708.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.54. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$5.96 and a 1 year high of C$8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DBM. Raymond James increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.29.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

