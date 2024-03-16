Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 1.7% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.37. 6,153,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,108. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,606 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

