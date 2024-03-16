Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Decreased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. 11,847,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,497. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

