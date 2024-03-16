Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 21,852 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $2,620,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,502,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,781,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,395 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $2,065,308.35.

On Monday, March 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,959 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $2,554,270.88.

On Friday, March 8th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 16,350 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.45, for a total transaction of $1,887,607.50.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,891 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $908,806.47.

On Monday, March 4th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 9,320 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,074,596.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,916 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total transaction of $680,872.44.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,707 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $2,059,678.24.

On Monday, February 26th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 15,330 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $1,798,822.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 23,236 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $2,740,221.48.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 28,412 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $3,357,161.92.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.32. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.61.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 608.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 375,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after acquiring an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1,230.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

