Duncan Wanblad Sells 24,467 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2024

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.25), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($544,512.22).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,854.60 ($23.76) on Friday. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,815.50 ($36.07). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,798.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,997.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,303.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 42,222.22%.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.03) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.70) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,493.33 ($31.95).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

