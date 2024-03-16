Duncan Wanblad Sells 24,467 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.25), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($544,512.22).
Anglo American Price Performance
Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,854.60 ($23.76) on Friday. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,815.50 ($36.07). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,798.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,997.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,303.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 42,222.22%.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
