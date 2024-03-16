Dynex Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $71.06 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $71.06 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dynex

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 85,891,484 coins and its circulating supply is 85,889,831 coins. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 85,860,284.19319972. The last known price of Dynex is 0.85944674 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $5,436,963.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

