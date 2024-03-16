Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume Sells 22,000 Shares

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

EGBN stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.