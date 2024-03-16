Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 58.1% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the February 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETO. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. 15,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $25.21.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1374 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

