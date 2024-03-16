ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Trading Down 0.8%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 9,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 39,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
ECN Capital Trading Down 3.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
