ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Trading Down 0.8%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 9,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 39,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

ECN Capital Trading Down 3.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.