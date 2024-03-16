Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Issues Earnings Results

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.17), reports. The business had revenue of C$42.01 million for the quarter.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
