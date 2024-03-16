Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,431 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after purchasing an additional 390,939 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 204,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 929,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1453 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.