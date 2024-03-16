Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,304 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,992,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after acquiring an additional 804,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.65. 6,591,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,416,704. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

