Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.23. 8,081,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $498.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $388.05 and a one year high of $520.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

