Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,574. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

