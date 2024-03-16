Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.54. 564,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,993. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

