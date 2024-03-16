Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.57. 97,146,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,745,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.60. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

