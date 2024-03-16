Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after acquiring an additional 317,802 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,249,000 after purchasing an additional 181,540 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,324,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.54. 1,057,649 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.05.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.