Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,236 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.03% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FID. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,358,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.87. 23,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2047 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

