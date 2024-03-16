Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.15. 558,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,854. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.77 and a 200 day moving average of $99.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

