ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.25 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $12.25 million and $79,979.36 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005366 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00026306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00016344 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001577 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,680.54 or 1.00204320 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010212 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.38 or 0.00158980 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05715254 USD and is up 16.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $74,298.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

