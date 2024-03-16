EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $328.50 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $330.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

