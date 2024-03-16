Enegra (EGX) (EGX) One Day Volume Hits $630,879.57

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion and $630,879.57 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for about $200.36 or 0.00293714 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.03993022 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $636,240.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

