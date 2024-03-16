enGene Holdings Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENGN)

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for enGene in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for enGene’s FY2028 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ENGN stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. enGene has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at $80,097,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at $11,397,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at $10,441,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in enGene in the 4th quarter worth $6,264,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

