Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after buying an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

