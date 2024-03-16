enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) CTO Hamed Alavi Sells 8,334 Shares

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) CTO Hamed Alavi sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $51,837.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ NVNO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 75,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
