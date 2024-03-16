enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) CTO Hamed Alavi Sells 8,334 Shares

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) CTO Hamed Alavi sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $51,837.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

enVVeno Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVNO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 75,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enVVeno Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

