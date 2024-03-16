EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,129 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. TD Securities cut their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

