EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the February 14th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EpicQuest Education Group International Price Performance

Shares of EEIQ stock remained flat at $0.95 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,401. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Get EpicQuest Education Group International alerts:

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.