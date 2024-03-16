EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the February 14th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
EpicQuest Education Group International Price Performance
Shares of EEIQ stock remained flat at $0.95 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,401. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.
EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile
