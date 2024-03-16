Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Asana, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Asana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Asana’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.27. Asana has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $133,418.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807 over the last three months. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Asana by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 170.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Asana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

