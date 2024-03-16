Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,927,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 740,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 228.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,230,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,655.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,585 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 739,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at $411,583.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

